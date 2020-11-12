Selena Gomez fans can’t keep calm as their favourite is back to doing her best – entertaining them some way or the other. She rose fresh from the success of her album, Rare. She even came up with her cooking show, Selena + Chef amid the pandemic. Adding to the joy, was the launch of Rare Beauty. And it seems the celebrations isn’t ending anytime soon. Read below for all the scoop.

As per recent reports, Selena has been roped in to play mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in her upcoming biopic. For the unversed, Silvia is the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits Challenge (a challenge to climb the highest mountain on each continent), and the first Peruvian woman to summit Mt. Everest.

Fans have been long excited for Silvia Vasquez-Lavado’s upcoming memoir, Shadow Of The Mountain. Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, a film will be based on the memoir and has been titled by the same name. The film stars Selena Gomez in the titular role and will be written and directed by Elgin James.

Shadow Of The Mountain starring Selena Gomez will be produced by Scott Budnick’s One Community along with Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti and her Tempesta Films banner.

Confirming the project, Donna Gigliotti shared, “Silvia is a force of nature. Scott and I are so excited to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity.”

“We are thrilled to get to work bringing Silvia’s incredible and inspiring story to life onscreen,” added Scott Budnik.

Silvia Vasquez-Lavado was a survivor of childhood assault. She has also contributed a lot to help other survivors through mountaineering.

Previously, Silvia had shared about her achievement on Instagram. She wrote, “As I summitted Denali, I became the first openly gay woman who completed the 7 summits, and thus my very special dedication to equality around the world and to love is love! The tallest mountains in the world don’t discriminate and if anything they’ve welcomed me and my honoring for Lori with open arms. Here is to the fight for equality, to enduring Love Is Love!”

Are you excited to see Selena Gomez step in Silvia Vasquez-Lovado’s shoes for Shadow Of The Mountain? We certainly can’t keep calm.

