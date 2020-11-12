As the Mysterious The Undertaker goes live for the first time in India, Indian host and actor Sahil Khattar turns the face of WWE in India, hosting the legend for the live.

It’s going to be the biggest live show in the history of WWE and India as the Mysterious Undertaker will be in his natural avatar and talk about his life and achievements very openly for the first time ever, also marks the legendary sportsman’s 30 years anniversary in WWE.

Sahil Khattar has earlier charmed legends like Triple H, Big Show and Shawn Michaels with his wit on other live shows for WWE.

Sahil Khattar is a massive sports enthusiast and a successful anchor on TV and has hosted prestigious events like FIFA World Cup, Olympics, Cricket Tourneys and he has himself represented India in Roller Hockey and won a Bronze Medal in Asian Games for the same. He anchors for TV and Digital shows and creates content in the digital world for his YouTube Channels Being Indian and Khattarnaak.

Sahil Khattar will star in 83′ as Syed Kirmani (wicket-keeper). The actor has been training hard for the same and his striking resemblance with Kiri Bhai has been creating waves across social media ever since the announcement of the film.

