K-pop band BTS has unveiled the list of songs in their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition). Getting to know the titles of the tracks, fans across the globe are thrilled about it. The album, which will release on November 20, has eight songs.

The titles of each song were handwritten by the BTS band members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

As per reports, the songs in BTS’ BE (Deluxe Edition) are, “Life goes on”, “Fly to my room”, “Blue & grey”, “Skit”, “Telepathy”, “Dis-ease”, “Stay” and “Dynamite”, which has already become a chart-topper.

They are set to perform their lead single “Life goes on” from the album for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

Soon after the unveiling of the list, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

“Omg why the title track of each of them sounds so good?” asked one fan.

Another said: “Can’t breathe.”

Another interestingly inserted a song’s title in the comment and wrote: “Fly to my room… Okk.. Hold on bts.. Am coming.. Let me check flight tickets.”

Another fan hailed it as “album of the century”.

Recently BTS member Suga announced that he will be taking a break from activities since he underwent a surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum. As per this announcement, it seem like the rapper will be missing out on promo tour for the new album, ‘BE’.

Recently, BTS won four honours at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 including Best Song.

