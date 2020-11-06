The Broken Hearts Gallery, a rom-com executive-produced by Selena Gomez, is scheduled to get a theatrical release in India on November 20. The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan, who traces her roots to India.

The romantic comedy follows Lucy (Geraldine), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for items from previous relationships.

Selena Gomez is an executive producer of the film, which marks the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky. It also stars Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo and Bernadette Peters.

“I was so taken by Lucy, who is so unapologetically herself and feels emotions so strongly and fully and loudly. I found that really inspiring because it’s so hard to do that. It’s so easy to just, you know, you don’t want to speak out. You don’t want to cause a stir. You want to kind of blend in and go with the flow,” Geraldine Viswanathan had told elle.com a while back.

“I think there are a lot of parts of ourselves we suppress in order to keep moving socially, and she just doesn’t do that. She is so herself, and that really inspires the people around her to be themselves. She has this very hyper-feminine strength and bravery. I love those people who can just make friends wherever they go (and be) so open and free,” she added about the Selena Gomez production.

The Broken Hearts Gallery will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment in India.

