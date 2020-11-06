Anne Hathaway starrer The Witches which released a few days back is grabbing headlines for altogether different reasons. The film has been called for hurting the sentiments of disabled people and reacting to it, the actress has finally apologised.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the evil witches in the film are shown with fewer than five fingers and toes on each hand and foot. Also, many have pointed out that Anne’s character of Grand High Witch has hands looking similar to people suffering from Ectrodactyly. The condition is also known as split hand. Those who took objections claimed that the character uses such features to scare others in the film, which creates a wrong image about the sufferers of Ectrodactyly.

Advertisement

British Paralympian Amy Marren even raised the concern to Warner Bros over the entire matter. While the studio has expressed their views by releasing a statement, Anne Hathaway too apologized on Instagram.

Anne Hathaway shared an awareness video on limb differences along with a note that reads, “I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches. Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.”

“I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down,” she continued.

Check out the post below:

Now, that’s really a good gesture by Anne Hathaway and that’s the reason we love her!

Must Read: Jon Moxley AKA Dean Ambrose Hits Out At WWE For Using Same Old Formula & Terms It As Outlier



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube