Tom Cruise is the biggest action star across the globe and there’s no doubt about it. He has been an inspiration for many global superstars to perform breathtaking sequences. On the whole, his legacy of pulling off thrilling scenes is unbeatable. But wait, it seems like he has got a competitor who is capable of matching his level. In fact, the challenger has beaten Tom’s one record. The person we are talking about here is none other than Kate Winslet.

Yes, you read that right! The Titanic actress has beaten Tom in his own league by surpassing his noteworthy record. It all happened while filming Avatar 2. Below is what we are talking about.

Kate Winslet performed an underwater record-breaking stunt during the shoot of Avatar 2. She held her breath while filming for over seven-minute. In the due course, she surpassed Tom Cruise’s record of holding a breath for six minutes. Tom did the same for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Kate Winslet told, “It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again.” She further shared that she underwent intense training for four weeks before doing the stunt. “But I loved it,” the overwhelmed actress added.

Earlier, Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau shared the underwater picture from the shoot on Instagram. He captioned, “Wanted to share this photo of Kate Winslet after reading her interview in The Hollywood Reporter: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath-hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” She stops herself, afraid that she’s given away too much on the top-secret project. “Oh no, actually, I can’t. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person,” is all she will offer, instead shifting to praise of Cameron.”

Speaking of the film, Avatar 2 is currently scheduled to arrive on December 16, 2022.

We are sure, this record of Kate Winslet has surely piqued your interest in the film!

