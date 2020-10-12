Titanic: When James Cameron Burst Into Tears After Visiting The Real Sunken Ship & Shooting It

Titanic is one of the most loved Hollywood films of all time and there’s not one reason behind it. From the performances of Leonardo DiCaprio and Leonardo DiCaprio to the almost perfect direction of James Cameron, there’s a long list of good things about the 1997 romantic tragedy.

James Cameron indeed gave his heart and soul to the film. This is the reason why it was so heart-melting and managed to touch the hearts of viewers of all over the world.

Today, we have an interesting trivia about the film which will prove the very fact that it was a film very close to James Cameron’s heart. As per IMDB, before shooting the film, the filmmaker himself went for 12 dives to the real titanic. And guess it was a really overwhelming experience for him.

Reportedly, James Cameron was so passionate about visiting the sunken Titanic that he managed to take all the shots he wanted to take in the first dive itself. But as soon as he came back to the surface, he burst into tears. He was really emotional after realising the magnitude of the historic tragedy that he witnessed. In fact, he reportedly spent more time on the ship compared to its living passengers.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that it was James Cameron himself who had created the famous n*de painting of Rose originally. In fact, all the paintings which Jack carries in the film were the art of Cameron.

Titanic did a worldwide business of more than $2 billion. Even after more than 2 decades of its release, the film is the 3rd highest-grosser of all time globally. Only Avatar and Avengers: Endgame have managed to surpass the global business of the film. It is also the top-grossing film of Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet and James Cameron’s 2nd highest grosser. The film has been re-released many times and is still everyone’s favourite. Whenever the film airs on television, the fans can’t help but re-live the experience all over again. And it’s always fresh!

