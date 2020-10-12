Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has announced a $1 million donation to the Armenia Fund.

Advertisement

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posted a short video on Twitter in which she shared her support for the humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping those in Armenia and the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Advertisement

Her donation comes amid continued fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, both of which have claimed the disputed area.

“I’m so honoured to be a part of today’s global effort to support the Armenia Fund,” Kim said after introducing herself.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh, and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we can not allow to advance.”

The reality star offered her “thoughts and prayers for the brave men, women and children”, presumably referring to the ethnic Armenians in the region.

“We need to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders. We are one global Armenian nation together,” she said.

Kim explained that the Armenia fund was offering food, shelter and medical care to those impacted by the fighting, before revealing she would be donating $1 million “to assist their efforts on the ground”.

Kim‘s sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also shared similar videos of their own, minus the $1 million donations.

However, sources told TMZ that the sisters were also making sizable donations of their own, as was their brother Rob Kardashian.

Must Read: Marvel EXCLUSIVE! Atif Afzal On Composing Music For An Upcoming MCU Movie & Making Superheroes Dance To Hindi Songs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube