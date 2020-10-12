The Batman: Robert Pattinson Looks Dapper When Snapped In Character At Liverpool’s St George’s Hall – Pics Inside

Who isn’t excited to see Robert Pattinson done the black crusader’s cape in Matt Reeves’ The Batman? Well, we are indeed excited, and these pictures from the film’s set in Liverpool is only increasing our wait for the film. The actor was recently snapped on sets, and the pics are now surfacing.

Robert Pattinson was clicked on the sets for the first time on Monday morning when he arrived at Liverpool’s St George’s Hall. From the pictures, it looks like a funeral scene was scheduled for the day. It also looks like the venue is being used as the Gotham Hall. It was revealed on Wednesday that filming had started on the highly anticipated film.

Robert looked dapper in a black suit covered in a smart woollen coat as he stepped out of a chauffeur-driven car. The actor stood under a large black umbrella to avoid getting wet in as a downpour.

Before the actor made it on sets, several extras gathered at the location. Gotham Police cars were seen parked outside the venue with the extras filed in while cameras rolled. Dressed in black, the cast members were seen carrying wreaths and various other floral arrangements as they gathered for the service. They wore face masks in between shooting scenes keeping safety norms in mind.

A vintage version of the Batmobile is also visible in these pictures. The car, which is parked at the steps of the building, is under the watch of a security team dressed in black.

Talking about the sets at Liverpool’s St George’s Hall, the area was cordoned off with railings to stop the public getting too close. Filming for The Batman is expected to last around a week. Before relocating to Liverpool, production workers were working in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

According to a recent video on controversial YouTuber, Doomcock’s channel, he claims that sources have told him that production on The Batman is in turmoil owing to a massive falling out between Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves. According to video, Pattinson didn’t contract COVID-19 but it was a cover as the director insisted that the actor get back in better shape. It also claimed that the director doesn’t want to work with the star again and is considering scrapping the planned sequels.

Besides Robert Pattinson, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Last Monday, Warner Brothers revealed that it would push the release of the superhero movie from October 2021 until spring 2022.

