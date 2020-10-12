After Sherlock & Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch To Play Dracula; DEETS Inside

After Leigh Whannell’ The Invisible Man, which earned almost $135 million at the box office on a $7 million budget, Universal Pictures is already in the process of rebooting their classic monsters again. Here is another great news for the fans of Benedict Cumberbatch. After Sherlock & Doctor Strange, the actor is being approached to play the Dracula. Read the article to know more.

Koimoi already informed you that Benedict Cumberbatch will once again be seen in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3 as Doctor Strange. The movie will be released in 2021 and the cast was revealed in October 2020.

Now, according to We Got This Covered, the Sherlock actor wouldn’t be starring in Kusama’s Dracula, but is instead approached for spinoff Renfield, which focusses on the titular minion from Bram Stoker’s book. The project was first announced in November of last year after a pitch from The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman. Rocketman and Sherlock Holmes 3 director Dexter Fletcher has been attached with the project since its beginning.

Rick and Morty and Community writer Ryan Ridley has been hired to write the script, while Dracula is only expected to exist on the background of the story and not take the main stage at the expense of whoever ends up being cast as Renfield himself.

If the report is true and Benedict Cumberbatch signs the project, he will become the latest actor to play both Sherlock Holmes and Dracula after Christopher Lee, Frank Langella and Richard Roxburgh. The report also stated that the studio wants him for the role at any cost but it’s still unclear if the actor is interested to play Dracula or has time to play the part amid all projects going on.

We hope we soon see Benedict Cumberbatch as Dracula soon. What’s your opinion? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

