Anne Hathaway turns 38 today. The Oscar-winning actress is known for her flawless acting in The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries, The Dark Knight Rises and more. Did you know that she had once confessed that she loves Priyanka Chopra for her gorgeous skin? Read the article to know more.

In 2019, while promoting her film Serenity with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway opened up about her love for Priyanka Chopra’s skin.

According to Hindustan Times, Anne Hathaway had said, “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My god! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she…how did she do it’.” Her gesture made Matthew McConaughey smile brightly. Have a look at the video here.

On the work front, Anne Hathaway was last seen in The Last Thing He Wanted with Ben Affleck in February. The movie was released on Netflix but unfortunately couldn’t get good reviews from the critics. Speaking about her latest movie, which is the remake of Witches, has already landed up into a controversy. The film has faced massive backlash from the disabled community. Anne had even issued an apology for the same.

In the Warner Bros. movie, the villainous witches including Anne Hathaway’s coven leader are seen having only three fingers, which resembles ectrodactyly which is a limb disability.

Anne Hathaway had written an open letter dedicated to people with disabilities and apologised to the community for offending their sentiments with the film. She started her letter by mentioning how she always tries her level best to be “sensitive” to the feelings and experiences of others.

Anne Hathaway added, “I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches,” she wrote. “Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for.”

