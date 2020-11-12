Hollywood star Orlando Bloom has made a new addition into his family — a puppy, after his pet dog Mighty ran away. Guess who just got a new friend? It’s none other than Katy Perry and Orlando’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Advertisement

Orlando was in shock in July after Mighty went missing and was later found dead following a week-long search, reports mirror.co.uk.

Advertisement

The actor has now introduced a new puppy he has named Buddy. Orlando Bloom posted on Instagram, a shirtless picture with his furry friend all snuggled up to him in bed. We wonder if Buddy has already met momma Katy Perry and sister Daisy Dove Bloom?

“Plz meet BUDDY a one year old something & something mix. Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart — if you’ve never fostered or are considering, I’d highly recommend it — it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover,” Orlando Bloom wrote.

Orlando also shared a picture of Buddy before he was fostered, looking ungroomed.

Orlando Bloom went on to thank the rescuers who helped him find his “best buddy”.

In July, Orlando had shared with fans that he had found his late dog Mighty’s collar following a week-long search.

Meanwhile, Popstar Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, have welcomed their first child together, a while ago. They have named her Daisy Dove Bloom.

The Grammy-nominated singer and Bloom shared the news through UNICEF, where they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors. The organisation posted the news on its social media handles.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Gets Beaten By Kate Winslet In His Own League & It All Happened During Avatar 2’s Making

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube