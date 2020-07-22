Orlando Bloom, of The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean fame, should have been ecstatic as he was becoming a daddy soon. The actor and fiancé Katy Perry are expecting a baby girl. But it seems this time of joy has turned to sadness. Orlando took to Instagram a while back and shared the news that his pet, Mighty has passed away.

Orlando Bloom recently shared a heartbreaking post that his pet Mighty who went missing last week in Montecito. He even shared pictures of the pooch writing that Mighty ‘is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward.’

Now the 43-year-old actor has confirmed the news that his canine companion is no more. He paid tribute to his paw friend with a gorgeous inking of his dog’s name on his chest. Orlando Bloom unveiled the same on Instagram a while back.

Orlando Bloom wrote: “Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A’s”

Orlando Bloom even thanked the community for allowing him to search through their yards and supporting his midnight walks.

Bloom welcomed Mighty into his home in 2017 when he was separated from now-fiancée Katy Perry. May Mighty rest in peace.

