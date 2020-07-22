When Harry Styles Shouted ‘I Miss You’ For Zayn Malik In Between His Live Performance, WATCH

One Direction was a hugely popular band once which won around 200 awards for its enthralling music. However, they became inactive later and singers like Harry Styles, Zayn Malik & Liam Payne managed to create their own loyal fan base.

But One Direction as a band still enjoys a humongous fan following. In fact, the fans are gearing up to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the band. All this while, a video has gone viral on the social media in which we see Harry Styles performing on his song Story Of My Life and saying that he misses his bandmate, Zayn Malik.

During his performance from a 2017 show in Atlanta, The Watermelon Sugar singer shouted, “I miss you” for Zayn Malik and it was totally a heart-melting moment for all the fans present there. The 13-second video clip has got 66k views so far. Have a look:

thinking about Harry saying i miss you after singing Zayn’s part 💔 we miss him too pic.twitter.com/OwcIN3oj5I — Bread 〆 (@zarryslux) July 20, 2020

Just like the moment had a huge impact on the live audience, the video clip has also garnered so many reactions from netizens.

A Twitter user with username @ot5andzarry wrote, “you didn’t have to hurt me like that”

you didn’t have to hurt me like that 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KY39tSGWR3 — kelby♡︎ (@ot5andzarry) July 21, 2020

Another one with username @fearlessdans shared a funny pic of Louis Tomlinson and wrote, “8 years ago today, harry posted this pic of louis”

8 years ago today, harry posted this pic of louis pic.twitter.com/byfp8WYEss — 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙖 (@fearlessdans) July 21, 2020

A tweeter also wrote, “Be right back i have to go listen to harry saying everything will be fine soo that i do not cry [sic].”

We can totally feel you, guys!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!