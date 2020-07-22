Jeremy Vuolo Says His Lockdown Look Was Inspired By Wife Jinger Duggar’s Curiosity

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo gained fame and became fan favourites on ‘Counting On’ for their relatability. The duo exchanged vows in 2016. Since then, they relocated to California and lived a bit of a different life from the rest of Duggar’s family.

When the pandemic hit, Duggar and Vuolo documented their lives. Jeremy Vuolo recently revealed that his wife, Jinger Duggar, was part of the reason why he completely changed his quarantine hairstyle.

Jeremy Vuolo came from a very religious background and was given more freedoms growing up than his wife, Jinger Duggar. He attended public school for part of his childhood and played soccer at Syracuse University. Vuolo brought Duggar out of her shell once the two wed. They settled down in Laredo, Texas, and Duggar began watching television and listening to more mainstream music. She cut and dyed her hair and started wearing pants, too. Fans grew to love the two and saw them as a breath of fresh air.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo recently frustrated fans with their overly staged Instagram content, but have since then listened to fans’ complaints and starting posting more natural photos once again.

Jeremy Vuolo about how his grandfather and wife were an inspiration behind his look change. He said that when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began and barber shops and hair salons were closed it left people unable to get a haircut. But rather than complaint, Vuolo saw it as an opportunity to grow out his hair the way he once had nearly a decade ago. He posted before and after photos of his current hair to his Instagram.

Fans liked the long-haired look. One person said Vuolo had “that movie star look” while another suggested Vuolo take it “all the way to man bun.”

Jeremy Vuolo was inspired by Jinger Duggar’s curiosity which prompted him to re-grow his hair. It seems the two look to each other for constant style inspiration. During a recent episode of Counting On, Duggar came across a $300 blazer and noted that Vuolo had been saying she should get one for a while. The two have become very trendy compared to their other family members.

