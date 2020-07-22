When Todd Phillips On Directing Iron Man 3 Said, “I Wouldn’t Stand In Front Of A F**king Green Screen For 40 Days”

From The Road Trip to Joker, director Todd Phillips has come a long way. Popularly known for making rated R-rated comedy films, Phillips has his unique way of filmmaking. Just imagine, if this guy would have helmed Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3 film? Just go through his words before scratching your head and running your mind.

It was back in 2011 when Todd Phillips was on a promotional spree of The Hangover part 2. He was just fresh from the success of Due Date and was all set to drop the teaser of The Hangover part 2.

Back then, he got indulged in a chat with MTV and had a light-hearted conversation with the channel. There were some of his answers, which makes us laugh out loud even today. And one of those is about directing Iron Man 3. As Phillips shares a good equation with Robert Downey Jr, he was asked that if he would love to direct him in Iron Man 3.

Tod Phillips replied, “I wouldn’t stand in front of a f**king green screen for 40 days. I mean, I couldn’t. I’d put a bullet to my head. That kind of shoot would drive me crazy. By the way, I’m not saying that it was offered to me and I didn’t want to make it.”

“I think Robert’s process is a little bit free-wheeling but there’s a method to his madness and I think that he saw that same thing in me,” he had said speaking about his rapport with the Iron Man actor.

