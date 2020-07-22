ChrisEvansIsOverParty: Twitterati Wake Up To A Shocking Trend & Confused Chris Evans Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

The goof-ups that happen when two people have the same name are hilarious. And the most recent celeb to face it is our very own Captain America, Chris Evans. Yes you read that right, #ChrisEvansIsOverParty is trending on Twitter since today morning and people are confused as to which Chris is the world talking about. Read on!

On Wednesday, Twitter was exploding with reactions to a new trending hashtag that was rather confusing. #ChrisEvansIsOverParty went on to become a raging trend. But turned out that it wasn’t for our Chris aka Captain America but the British TV and radio host Chris Evans.

After everyone understood the difference, Netizens have now started sharing memes and pictures of Hollywood actor Chris Evans. They are hilarious and you cannot miss them.

A user wrote, “Chris Evans remembering he’s still NOT the Chris Evans everyone hates: 👀 #ChrisEvansisoverparty.” Another wrote, “#chrisevansisoverparty is trending for no reason. But yet here I am still posting Chris because I finally have a chance to get more than 1 like.”

Clearing the doubt a user wrote, “#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it’s referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america’s a*s alone.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Chris Evans remembering he’s still NOT the Chris Evans everyone hates: 👀 #ChrisEvansisoverparty pic.twitter.com/g0EbJ4J2U3 — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) July 22, 2020

#chrisevansisoverparty is trending for no reason. But yet here I am still posting Chris because I finally have a chance to get more than 1 like. 😂 pic.twitter.com/scnoHSBZHR — Lu 😴💙 (@Lxcy_04) July 21, 2020

#chrisevansisoverparty I’ll go to any party if Chris Evans is there. pic.twitter.com/w4Pau5l3Bi — Sarah Cooley (@SassyPriscilla) July 21, 2020

#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it’s referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america’s ass alone pic.twitter.com/r9hU2KCuBX — 𝙙𝙮𝙡𝙖𝙣 (@colourfullqueer) July 21, 2020

Chris Evans is never cancelled… LOOK AT THE JOG #ChrisEvansisoverparty pic.twitter.com/2Id3z16alD — ☘️ (@TatumW0RLD) July 21, 2020

#chrisevansisoverparty People in the UK watching the Americans freak out about the Actor Chris Evans when it is about a radio guy here. pic.twitter.com/zpBgz8R0N8 — The Purifier (@ThePurifier2001) July 22, 2020

Are people really starting a #ChrisEvansisoverparty when 6IX9NE had sex with a literal minor, Cardi B admitted to drugging men in her stripper years, Jeffree Star made false claims against a teenager. Your really trying to cancel this sweet ass person instead of them?! pic.twitter.com/ejXEq2iYO6 — inkiad🏳️‍🌈 (@Inkiadk) July 21, 2020

me trying to figure out why #chrisevansisoverparty is trending pic.twitter.com/I1RiFwTqGJ — 𝐣𝐚𝐜𝐤 🎪 (@imchained2katy) July 21, 2020

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

