#ChrisEvansIsOverParty: Twitterati Wake Up To A Shocking Trend & Confused Chris Evans Fans Have Hilarious Reactions

The goof-ups that happen when two people have the same name are hilarious. And the most recent celeb to face it is our very own Captain America, Chris Evans. Yes you read that right, #ChrisEvansIsOverParty is trending on Twitter since today morning and people are confused as to which Chris is the world talking about. Read on!

On Wednesday, Twitter was exploding with reactions to a new trending hashtag that was rather confusing. #ChrisEvansIsOverParty went on to become a raging trend. But turned out that it wasn’t for our Chris aka Captain America but the British TV and radio host Chris Evans.

After everyone understood the difference, Netizens have now started sharing memes and pictures of Hollywood actor Chris Evans. They are hilarious and you cannot miss them.

A user wrote, “Chris Evans remembering he’s still NOT the Chris Evans everyone hates: 👀 #ChrisEvansisoverparty.” Another wrote, “#chrisevansisoverparty is trending for no reason. But yet here I am still posting Chris because I finally have a chance to get more than 1 like.”

Clearing the doubt a user wrote, “#ChrisEvansisoverparty is NOT about the amazing captain america, it’s referring to UK DJ and radio show host chris evans (below). leave america’s a*s alone.”

