Singer Katy Perry is currently expecting a daughter, and she wants the little one to choose her own name.

The Fireworks singer is thrilled to have a baby with fiance Orlando Bloom. Although she has a list of names for the baby, the couple has decided to give their child the liberty of deciding her own name, reports metro.co.uk.

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us,” Katy Perry said.

Katy Perry added, “I’ll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you are her, you are that.'”

The 35-year-old also said she felt “every emotion under the sun” during her pregnancy.

“I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious, I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it. The world is just a wild time and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world,” Katy said.

Still, she and Bloom, who has a nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, are looking forward to welcoming the child.

“He’s really excited for a little girl. They say little girls are, you know, daddy’s little girl, that’s how it’s gonna be, we’ll see,” Katy Perry concluded.

