Model and Vlogger Amanda Cerney has often expressive about her love for our country and visited India during YouTube fanfest. She had also often collaborated with Indian artists. Now as Diwali is just around the corner, the Vlogger wished her Indian fans on the occasion.

Amanda took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her wearing two different ethnic looks, wishing fans a prosperous Diwali. She also announced that a surprise guest will be soon arriving on her new podcast titled Feels Good Podcast.

In the pictures shared by Amanda Cerny, she can be seen wearing a sea-green coloured saree that has heavy gold work on it. She also sported a golden blouse, a gorgeous necklace, a maangtika and a pigtail hairstyle. In another picture, she can be seen wearing a red and brown traditional wear. She completed her look with a bindi and kept her make up minimal.

Check out her post below:

Previously, celebrity/influencer, Amanda Cerny, who hosts a podcast Feel Good, collaborated with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez recently. The first episode of the podcast was released in October and fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath to know who the next guest is going to be. As the name suggests, the podcast is all about good feelings and positive vibes. Both, Amanda and Jacqueline are great friends, their pleasant voices on the podcasts will better any day with all good vibes.

Amanda’s podcast is expected to share interesting insight into Jacqueline and Amanda’s lives and they share. The two will also also be giving away gifts in each episode of their podcasts to their listeners.

The actress and social media star currently enjoys over 25 million followers on Instagram. She has been sharing fresh content with her boyfriend, trainer Johannes Bartl. She has been training for her first full marathon with her boyfriend.

Recently, Amanda Cerny welcomed a Dalmatian puppy into her life and celebrated the dog’s arrival with a sweet photoshoot.

What do you think about Amanda’s Diwali look and her new podcast? Let us know in the comments.

