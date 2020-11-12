During the pandemic of COVID- 19, we went to hibernation mode by staying in our home. Majority of us put on the weight during this period and now, trying our best to get rid of those extra pounds. But contrary to this, there are some people for whom the free time has turned to be a blessing in disguise and Emily Simpson is amongst those.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star surprised everyone by showing off her version 2.0. She took to social media and shared her ‘before’ and ‘after’ picture. She informed of losing 30 lbs of weight.

Along with the picture, Emily Simpson wrote, “I never wanted to show these photos publicly because I’m ashamed of where I let myself get, but here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all. I worked my butt off to get here and I’m so proud of how far I’ve come and continue to go! I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs. in one year in front of millions of people on a Reality TV Show.”

“Here I am a year and a half later feeling s*xy, confident in my own skin, and like the EMILY I am meant to be!” Emily Simpson added.

Check out the s*xier version of Emily:

Now, that’s a hell of motivation!

Meanwhile, a few months back, Adele surprised everyone with her drastic weight loss. She had shared a birthday gratitude post in which she looked stunning.

Adele had shared a picture of her new beautiful self. She could be seen donning a black one-piece, which has really stylish puffy sleeves around the shoulder. With a new blonde shoulder-length hair cut, matched up with no visible makeup, she’s clearly made heads turned. The Don’t You Remember singer matched her outfit with black stilettos as she posed amid a circular floral frame.

What inevitably caught attention was her over 100 pounds, drastic weight loss. The classic Adele we knew, and the one now has changed so much that it was tough to recognise her for once.

