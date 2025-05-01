The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 is being filmed at the moment, and the drama has reached a point of no return. From Tamra Judge quitting the show (and then returning) in a fit of rage to news about Katie Ginella having a hard time with all the targeting happening.

It seems like season 19 is set to be a buzzing season for fans as they wait for its release. According to a new report, Katie has been accused of lying by the other cast members, but she has managed to hold her own and not let it affect her place on the show. Here’s everything we know about the situation.

Is Katie Ginella Finding It Difficult To Film RHOC Season 19 Amid Cast Accusations?

According to OK Magazine, things have not been easy for Katie, who was roped in for The Real Housewives of Orange County edition last time around. This is her second and returning season, but the housewives have already made things tough for her. A production source told the portal, “It’s been a really hard season for Katie, and the women have thrown some wild accusations against her.”

They added, “She’s been called a liar, but she’s 100 percent held her own and not relented.” Katie has considered leaving the show due to the toxicity being forced by others but she has persevered. The insider stated, “There’s been times she wanted to throw in the towel, but even those who don’t like her have to give her credit, she’s stuck it out and shown she is relentless.”

Back in January, there were already reports alleging drama between Katie and Emily Simpson. The tension between them was expected to be breached during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19, and it seems like that and even more drama is on the way this edition. Not too long ago, Tamra said she quit the show.

RHOC Season 19: Tamra Judge’s Exit Update

Tamra Judge wrote on her Instagram story, “It was a long run. When life gives you real problems, this reality sh*t doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out,” to announce her departure. Tamra then spoke about the same on her podcast and said, “I think I just hit a wall. There’s so much going on in my life and it’s just I don’t know… I feel like I’m gonna be in a full depressed mode.”

But around a week after announcing her exit, she was spotted filming for the show again. Reports revealed that it was merely a hissy fit that temporarily prevented her from being a part of the filming. Apart from Katie, Tamra, and Emily, other returnees are Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Storms Beador, and Jennifer Pedranti, with Gretchen Rossi seen in a friend role.

