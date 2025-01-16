The last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County saw a lot of success, raking in plenty of viewership and increased ratings that were more than what it received in five years. Fans were happy with the dynamic present between the cast group and enjoyed the season’s storylines.

With the new year finally here, viewers have been excited for the Orange County edition to start filming again. Even though production has not officially announced the cast, a source has leaked which names will be returning for season 19. Here’s everything we know about it.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County: Cast Of Season 19 Leaked

According to OK Magazine, all of the cast members of season 18, minus Alexis Bellino, will be returning for the upcoming 19th season. The reason behind the decision was how the whole group “worked so authentically well together. Bravo noted how the ratings “spoke for themselves” when it came to making the last season a success nobody saw coming.

More juicy #RHOC content is coming your way 🍊 Season 18 premieres July 11th! pic.twitter.com/19fJEsHod9 — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 6, 2024

“It was one of the best-rated seasons Housewives has had in years,” an insider told the portal. While no date is available for the filming for season 19, it is expected to start this very month. All the women are excited to be back and make the next one another blockbuster season. Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, and Gina Kirschenheiter will be returning.

They will be joined by Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella. The source revealed, “There were rumblings about Katie not returning due to pressures she and her family felt during the first season, but she was asked back and ultimately decided to return as well.” Season 18 averaged 3.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Data.

Alexis Bellino On Exit From The Real Housewives Of Orange County

Meanwhile, in December 2024, Alexis revealed that she would not be returning for the 19th season. She appeared on the Going Rogue podcast, where she disclosed the news. “I was not asked back next season,” the reality star stated, divulging that it was a hard conversation to have.

“I didn’t think contracts were coming out like I thought we had more time,” she accepted and added, “I mean, nobody wants the rejection.” But pointed out that this wasn’t really the first time it had happened to her. “I’ve been there, done that,” Alexis said, referring to her exit after the RHOC season 8.

She concluded by mentioning that she thought there “might be a way they can make it work for everybody to come back,” but unfortunately, “the cards played the way they did.” Alexis had her fair share of arguments, fights, and drama with fellow housewife Shannon Storms Beador. The majority of the fans chose the latter’s side and called out Alexis for her hypocrisy and behavior.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Matthew Perry Spent $9 Million To Get Sober & Revealed How Friends Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About Addiction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News