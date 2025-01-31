The Real Housewives of Orange County has begun filming its upcoming 19th season, and fans are beyond excited. The first edition of the franchise, RHOC, has been a fan-favorite, and the last season saw an increase in viewership, making it one of the top reality series of the year by Bravo. But what has made things interesting is the return of a familiar face in the mix.

Gretchen Rossi is officially returning to the series as a “friend,” which has made things more interesting for the audience, expecting plenty of fireworks between her and housewife Tamra Judge. Here’s what we know and how fans reacted to the news and the reality star’s return.

Gretchen Rossi Returns To The Real Housewives of Orange County

Bravo has officially announced Gretchen’s return. The 46-year-old will join the rest of the cast, including Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Katie Ginella, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti. The faces not returning for the filming of the 19th season are Alexis Bellino and Vicki Gunvalson.

She’s back and ready to make fetch happen. Gretchen Rossi joins #RHOC for Season 19! pic.twitter.com/TG7dtK3oTL — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 29, 2025

For the unversed, Gretchen joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 4 and was a main cast member until season 8. She then left but returned as a guest for season 12, after which she was not a part of any seasons. Now, she is officially returning in the 19th season as a friend.

Fans React To Gretchen Rossi’s Return On The Real Housewives of Orange County

Bravo announced her return with a post captioned, “She’s back and ready to make fetch happen.” Meanwhile, fans were quick to react and had various responses. One user commented, “Oh, Tamra vs. Gretchen is gonna be WW3, and I cannot wait.”

Another quipped, “Tamra and Gretchen about to give us some of the best television in modern housewives history I just know it.” Meanwhile, a third mused, “The way everyone thinks Gretchen coming back is gonna result in a Tamra take down season but in reality it’ll just expose how two-faced and spineless Heather Dubrow is and she’ll finally get her comeuppance.”

Oh Tamra vs Gretchen is gonna be WW3 and I cannot wait #RHOC pic.twitter.com/h0uRG1WNjC — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) January 29, 2025

While one netizen wrote, “Gretchen coming to finish something that Alexis was too brain dead to start (ending Tamra),” another stated, “Tamra and Gretchen really established the first real housewives feud back in the day and I can’t wait to see it continue.” A third was elated, “Gretchen Rossi returning as a friend to #RHOC ??? I used to pray for times like these!”

Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is officially filming and can be expected to be released sometime during the summer on Bravo after the shooting and post-production work.

