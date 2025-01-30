The return of Jordan Howard on The Young and the Restless was a source of joy for longtime soap opera fans. Viewers were delighted to see more of the villainous character and to see Colleen Zenk play the role. The character has died on screen, ending the actor’s stint.

Is Colleen Zenk Disappointed Her Role As Jordan Howard Ended On The Young & The Restless?

During a conversation with TV Insider, Colleen revealed that she is a little disappointed that the track ended. “I’m sad Jordan went away so quickly. I thought that Ian and Jordan would go out like Bonnie and Clyde together,” referring to Jordan’s partner in crime, Ian Ward, played by actor Ray Wise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Regardless, she is grateful for the experience, especially at her age. “What a gift to be given that kind of character at my age and tenure. And to be able to work with the people that I worked with. She named the colleagues she worked with on the storyline and shared that she had fun.

Colleen also revealed that the role wasn’t supposed to last this long. “When Josh first got a hold of me, he said, ‘I’ve got this character. Are you interested? It’s only about 12 shows,’” she recalls. “And I said, ‘I’m in.’ And then the 12 shows turned into 50, and then I came back for another 22,” she said, referring to Josh Griffith, the producer and head writer of the drama.

The veteran actress shared that she was thankful to have been a part of the show and to have worked with a great group of people, from the actors to the production team. But on her first day, she was very nervous. “It was daunting, and I was completely intimidated,” she disclosed. Colleen also praised her co-star Ray, whom she worked with the most on the series.

Colleen Zenk On Playing Jordan Howard

“He’s everything that everyone told me he would be. He’s the real deal. He is kind, supportive, gracious, funny as hell, and a pure gentleman,” she added that even after the story wrapped, Ray had been actively calling her to chat and check up on her. The 72-year-old also shared a few details of her character and her process.

Colleen said she wasn’t given any direction. “I just had to go with what was on the page and figure Jordan out myself. She told Josh to pull her back if she did too much, but he assured her she couldn’t go too far. “That was very freeing as an actor. I had to jump in with both feet and not even think about how out there I was being,” the actress concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beef Season 2: Plot, Cast & All We Know About Sequel To Emmy-Winning Netflix Series So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News