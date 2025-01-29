The 29th season of The Bachelor is well underway and despite an exciting lineup of women vying for bachelor Grant Ellis and his heart, seven of the total of 25 contestants have been eliminated in the very first week itself. He recently revealed that he is happy with the way the whole season fared.

He was a contestant on Jenn Trann’s season of The Bachelorette and after his eviction, he was announced as the next Bachelor to headline the 29th season. Here’s which participants were eliminated and which ones are still in the running to get a chance at love with the 31-year-old trader from NJ.

The Bachelor Season 29: 7 Women Eliminated By Grant Ellis

The seven female contestants which were evicted by Grant Ellis from the currently airing season are as follows. Christina, a 26 year old marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota. Then there is J’Nae, a 28 year old account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Up next, we have Kelsey, who is a 26 year old interior designer from Brooklyn, New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc)

Kyleigh is a 26 year old retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina. On the other hand, Neicey is a 32 year old pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina. Radhika is a 28 year old attorney from New York. And then lastly, Savannah is a 27 year old wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Grant recently told People, “Things ended the way they were supposed to end, and I’m happy with it. “I’m happy with decisions I made, and I don’t regret anything. I’m very happy with the ending,” referring to the journey.

The Bachelor Season 29: Remaining Contestants

The remaining women include Zoe who is a 27 year old tech engineer and model from New York and Vicky, who is a 28 year old nightclub server from Las Vegas. Then there is Sarafiena who is a 29 year old associate media director from New York. Up next, Rose is a 27 year old registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois. Rebekah is a 31 year old nurse from Dallas, Texas.

Parisa is a 29 year old pediatric behavior analyst from Michigan. Natalie is a 25 year old PHD student from Louisville, Kentucky. Litia is a 31 year old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah. Juliana is a 28 year old client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts. Ella is a 25-year-old luxury travel host from Los Angeles. Dina is a 31-year-old attorney from Chicago.

Chloie is a 27 year old model from New York, Carolina is 28 years old and works as a public relations producer, and Beverly is a 30 year old insurance saleswoman from Howard Beach. Up next, there is Bailey who is a 27 year old social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia. On the other hand, there is Allyshia, who is a 29-year-old interior designer from Tampa, Florida.

Alli is a 30-year-old boxing trainer from Manalapan. Lastly, Alexe is a 27 year old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada, and that sums up the remaining women on the on-air The Bachelor season 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Mayhem: What Is Lady Gaga’s Next Music Album & When Is It Releasing? Pop Star Teases, “Facing My Fear”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News