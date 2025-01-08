One of the most popular competitive reality shows The Bachelor is back with a brand-new season. Grant Ellis is the bachelor this season and 25 women will be competing against themselves to win his heart as well the show. The trailer of the season showcases his talents and how the girls are impressed by him, describing him as authentic, handsome, hot, and smart.

Grant states he is ready to marry, find his wife, and have kids. The teaser also showcases breakdowns, tears, jealousy, and fighting amongst the cast members. Here’s a brief of which 25 women will be competing against each other to win the show and be chosen by Grant, the bachelor of the season.

The Bachelor Season 29 Cast

First on the list is Alexe, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada. The 27-year-old grew up on a farm and is an animal lover. She enjoys watching cooking competitions and is fluent in French. Allis is a 30-year-old boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey. She really likes traveling, staying fit and active, shopping and spending time at the beach.

Allyshia is a 29-year-old interior designer from Tampa, Florida. She was Miss California 2020 and is a romantic at heart. She likes dogs, horses, and the beach. Bailey is a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia. The 27-year-old has a toy poodle and wants a funny and thoughtful guy.

Beverly is an insurance saleswoman from Howard Beach, New York. She enjoys watching romantic movies and wants a beautiful love story of her own. Carolina is 28 years old and works as a public relations producer. She hails from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico and can speak three languages. Her crush as a child was Joe Jonas. Chloie is a 27 year old model from New York who grew up in the Midwest but decided to relocate for her career.

She enjoys watching movies and dirty martinis. Christina is a 26-year-old marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota. She is an adventure junkie who is willing to jump out of airplanes, chill at the lake, go bungee jumping, or unwind with wine gifts. Dina is a 31-year-old attorney from Chicago. She has 11 siblings and wants someone family-oriented. Ella is a 25-year-old luxury travel host from Los Angeles. The Filipino adores her culture.

She likes hosting friends and family for food and watching basketball. J’Nae is an account coordinator from Colorado. The 28-year-old has professional basketball experience and enjoys dance and photography. Juliana is 28 years old and is a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts. She has a big and happy Italian family and likes listening to Frank Sinatra.

Kelsie is a 26 year old interior designer from Brooklyn, New York. She likes trying new restaurants and chilling in Martha’s Vineyard. Kyleigh is a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina. The 26-year-old likes to surf, play pickleball, and line dance. Litia is a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah. She wants an honest partner and likes watching water polo.

Natalie is a PHD student from Louisville, Kentucky who likes rom-coms. Neicey is a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina. She likes coffee and farmers markets. Parisa is a pediatric behavior analyst from Michigan. She likes cooking, traveling and charcuterie boards. Radhika is an attorney from New York who likes cooking, hosting dance parties, and shopping.

Rebekah is an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas who likes to travel and play Scrabble. Rose is a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois who likes the beach and exploring new places. Sarafiena is an associate media director from New York who enjoys spontaneity. Savannah is a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia who wants a loyal, caring and talkative man.

Vicky is a nightclub server from Las Vegas and a former NFL cheerleader. Zoe is a tech engineer and model from New York. The 27-year-old has a degree in mechanical engineering and likes boating, ice skating and tacos.

