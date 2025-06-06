The drought in the Real Housewives world is about to end. With the Atlanta edition being the only series airing for a few weeks, viewers crave more variety and choices for their favorite franchise. There you have it. Real Housewives of Miami season 7 is set to premiere next week.

Next month, The Real Housewives of Orange County will also return with its 19th season. After a successful last edition, the women are back with even more drama, accusations, and entertainment. Here’s what we know about season 19 of Orange County, including the date, cast, and what to expect.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 19: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on July 10, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The first episode will be “supersized,” and every new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. All 18 seasons of the hit series are available to binge-watch on the platform.

As for the cast members, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella are all back with none of the season 18 main cast exiting this time. There is a new addition, though, and it’s the massive return of Gretchen Rossi.

She is back as a friend of the ladies and has clearly added a lot of heat and spice to the season, as witnessed in the trailer. Her long-running feud with Tamra takes center stage in season 19 of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 19: What To Expect?

The trailer for season 19 features some major drama between the cast members as they throw accusations and blame around. Polygraph tests also reveal massive secrets, and the cast takes two trips, one to New Orleans and the other to Amsterdam. There’s plenty to unpack for them this time around.

According to the synopsis, season 19 is “an unforgettable season” as “the ladies set out to uncover the truth, restore trust, heal broken bonds, and everything that lies between.” The edition promises chaos, drama, and lots of excitement, fun, and glamorous moments for avid Real Housewives of Orange County watchers.

After all, Orange County was the first edition of the Real Housewives franchise and is the longest-running and among the most successful editions. The first season premiered in March 2006, and almost two decades later, it is up and running and raking in profit, viewership, and a very consistent fan base.

