Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) just started filming a couple of weeks ago, and the drama has already been top-notch. When it was announced that Gretchen Rossi would be returning to the series as a friend, fans were excited and expected many fireworks from her.

It seems like she has done her job quite well. A new report has alleged that a fight with Gretchen led to Tamra Judge’s decision to quit the show. Here’s everything we know about it, including whatever details are available and what rumors have been suggesting as the reason for her exit.

Did Tamra Judge Quit RHOC Season 19 After Explosive Fight With Gretchen Rossi?

According to OK Magazine, most of what happened has been kept under wraps by the production on a specific basis. “The cast is staying mostly mum regarding details. Bravo has them scared to say too much for fear of getting reprimanded,” a source told the portal. Even though the key points haven’t been leaked, it has been confirmed where it stemmed from.

“What I can say with certainty is there was a huge fight between Tamra and Gretchen that led Tamra to quit,” the insider stated. Additionally, during the the filming of RHOC season 19, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was allegedly present as a part of the Orange County cast trip. That’s all that has been revealed, as Bravo wants to keep the rest for the episodes.

The network hopes to keep the suspense going in hopes it will attract even more eyeballs when the season airs a couple of months later. For the unversed, Tamra Judge took to her Instagram story and wrote, “It was a long run. When life gives you real problems, this reality sh*t doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.” Another source also commented on this incident.

Will Tamra Judge Be Back On RHOC Season 19?

They claimed, “Tamra is likely burnt out from filming a reality show while her best friend has brain cancer,” referring to Teddi Mellencamp, who has been undergoing a health crisis. “Doing a reality show is mind-numbing without a tragic situation in your life, so it’s likely she’s just been pushed to her limits,” the insider said, feeling the exit wasn’t her final decision.

“Fighting about things that don’t matter while your friend is fighting for her life. It just doesn’t make sense to put yourself through unnecessary stress,” they continued. They concluded that Tamra Judge is expected to be back at some point since she didn’t make an expressive formal announcement. The insider felt the story wasn’t enough to confirm that she won’t be returning to RHOC soon.

