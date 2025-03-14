Salem has been abuzz with plenty of entertaining drama, as characters are missing, adoption plans go awry, secrets are unveiled, and more. The previous Days of Our Lives episode saw Johnny getting tough with his father, EJ. Meanwhile, Paulina apologized to Chanel about the adoption drama.

Lastly, Marlena filled Belle in on her plan to leave town and search for John, who has been reported missing. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 14, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the hit, award-winning, long-running daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 14, 2025

The final episode of this week features EJ confessing to Belle. What will he reveal to her? Is he about to share his part in the Arnold and Rafe imposter swap drama? Will he tell her the whole truth or conceal the full story? Will he cook up a story to make her trust him? Will she doubt or believe him?

Especially since both of them have been unable to resist one another, and their romance is resurging every now and then. Will this fling of theirs turn into something serious? Or will it fizzle out eventually? Friday’s Days of Our Lives might have the answer! On the other hand, Sophia and Tate remain hopeful. Even though things didn’t go the way they wanted them to, they are hoping they can give their child up for adoption.

Meanwhile, Holly and Doug brainstormed how to get the necklace back once and for all. Will they be able to make it happen, or will their plotting fail in the face of adversity? What exactly do they have up their sleeves, and more importantly, what does fate have in store for them as they execute it? Will they face obstacles, or will the ongoing ride be smooth from here on?

Lastly, Johnny learns an explosive secret. He already knew his father was not the best guy, but he didn’t know all his secrets. Recently, because of him, Mrs. Choi refused to allow Johnny and Chanel to adopt Sophie and Tate’s baby. After confronting his dad, he finds Grandpa Roman, who shares a secret about EJ with him, leaving him shocked.

The explosive bombshell reveals that EJ is a r*pist like Arnold. But how will Johnny react after finding out the truth? Especially since he is now aware of how he was conceived all those years ago. In addition, Kate was there to confirm what had happened. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives.

