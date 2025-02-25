Life in Salem has been a witness to plenty of entertaining drama, exciting action, thrilling scenes, lovely friendships, and passionate romances. But there is always room for a lot more in soap operas, no matter how many decades it runs. Which is exactly why tropes get recycled time and again.

From surprising advances and recurring feelings to secrets and deception, fans have a lot to be excited about. The city of Illinois has some exciting new scenes ready for the audience. Here’s what the viewers can expect from the February 25, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: February 25, 2025

It is no secret that Arnold Feniger has taken over the life of Rafe and has been faking being him since he has been kept captive by EJ. They might share the same face but they are not the same person, which is why many people have grown suspicious over the change in behavior.

Stephanie recently visited him and has since thought of a potential theory regarding Rafe. When he tried to kiss her, she was instantly taken aback and protected herself with an aggressive shove and kneeing him in the groin. This shocking twist has sprouted seeds of doubt in her mind, and she is not sure Rafe is not himself. She is later seen enjoying a meal with Alex.

She opens up about her past with him, and they have a comfortable chat about life and previous experiences. On the other hand, Jada is stuck in a dilemma. She told Shawn she was over Rafe and even chose to indulge in some intimacy to prove her point, but her recurring feelings have confused her. Is she truly over Rafe, or is she trying to force herself to believe it?

When Gabi confronts Arnold, he chooses to throw her out. How will she react to this behavior? Will Arnold’s facade as Rafe come tumbling down soon? Or will he spew some more chaos before his time comes to an end? Lastly, Chad and Cat decide to connect. How much closer will this lead them to be? Will their proximity lead to a dynamic change anytime soon?

There’s plenty more in store for Days of our Lives fans as some relations return, romance reignites, revelations are made and doubts float around. To find out more about what happens in the episode, stay tuned to the soap opera, which streams on Peacock. At one point in time, the daytime drama used to air on NBC, but since September 2022, it is a Peacock exclusive.

