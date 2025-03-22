Port Charles saw a lot of drama last week with Carly being poisoned and then hospitalized, Brook Lynn confronting her mother Lois about the past and Chase warning Lulu to keep her mouth zipped about the secrets she knows regarding Brook Lynn, Dante and their teenage pregnancy past.

From grilling and plotting to ultimatums and confrontations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and award-winning daytime drama series.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 24, 2025

The week starts with Jason issuing an ultimatum. Who is he warning? Up next, Valentin makes a request of Alexis. Will she be able to help after all his criminal attempts? Meanwhile, Portia and Nina connect. How will this go? When Lucas confides in Elizabeth and Drew reassures Willow, will this change the dynamics of their respective equations now and for the future?

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

When Carly and Brennan discuss their future, what decision will they come to? Especially after Carly was advised by people to stay away from him? When Ava gets the upper hand, who is this in connection to? Up next, Liz seeks information from Ric. Will she work it out? When Tracy grills Brook Lynn, how will she respond? Lastly, Ned reveals his plan, but about what?

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Lulu makes an admission. Could it be about Brook Lynn and Dante? Or is it about the warning she got from Chase? When Kristina is on the warpath, who will be the victim? Elsewhere, Ava briefs Ric, Jordan questions Curtis while Laura and Ezra clash. What exactly will these confrontations lead to?

Thursday, March 27, 2025

The penultimate episode features Lucky surprising Elizabeth. Will she be happy about him putting in efforts for her? When Jason is wary, is it about Brennan or Valentin? On the other hand, Felicia puts Sasha on the spot and Jordan opens up to Isaiah. Lastly, Alexis summons Ric to her office. Will she be able to solve the issues plaguing her as well as her family life?

Friday, March 28, 2025

The final episode of the week features Anna reflecting on her past. Is she feeling nostalgic about her romance with Valentin? Or is it about something else? When Liz and Tracy discuss Drew and Emma takes a drastic action, what could it lead to? To finish it off, Ava issues a threat and Kristina begins to regret her decision. Stay tuned to General Hospital on ABC for more.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s ‘Darkest & Sickest’ Show Is Leaving Viewers Stunned: And It’s Got A Near-Perfect Rating!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News