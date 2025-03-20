As if the Brook Lynn, Dante, and Gio parentage drama or the Willow and Drew’s affair storyline wasn’t enough, General Hospital is ramping things up to the boiling point. Carly and Brennan finally gave in to their feelings and got intimate. Shortly after which, Valentin poisoned her champagne.

Carly was taken to the hospital, where she was fighting for her life. Even though she is stable and out of danger now, Brennan is out for blood. He wants revenge and will not let this go. Chris McKenna, who plays the role, recently spoke about Brennan being scared of losing Carly and his need for vengeance right after. Here’s what the actor revealed about the same.

General Hospital: Chris McKenna On Carly Being Poisoned & Brennan Becoming Vengeful

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star opened up about how his character has been undergoing different emotions ever since Carly was poisoned and hospitalized. “Brennan is hurt, Brennan’s scarred, but also, because of his training, because of his past, he knows how to harden himself. He knows how to go cold,” Chris started off about his role.

He added that this is how Brennan has been able to survive this very long without being haunted by emotions. “This guy’s had to torture people for information and kill people who are begging for their lives, and when his heart’s broken, he knows how to put on the armor and to keep soldiering on, as painful as it is,” the soap star further expressed Brennan’s rationale.

As for the storyline, he found it very delicious to play. Since Brennan is a spy and an intelligence officer, he wanted to bring the danger so as to let the audience feel the depth. When he found out Carly was poisoned, he goes from the happiest he’s been to his whole world being rocked. “He might lose the most important thing in the world to him right now,” he felt.

Chris continued, “She’s dying in his arms. You see an immediate change in Jack as he storms into the hospital and he’s barking orders out and needs to find the cure and to save the love of his life.” He called the situation quite tense but also fun because the stakes couldn’t be any higher for him. The fans also get to see Brennan’s hardened exterior really start to crumble.

“You see parts of Jack you haven’t seen before,” he felt, referring to the ends of a spectrum he got to play. “The guilt is deep. This is exactly what he was afraid of,” Chris pointed out and added, “This was his worst fear, and it comes to fruition immediately” which is exactly why “he’s devastated, he’s enraged, he’s guilty, he’s broken, and somebody has to pay.”

