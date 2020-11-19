On AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley broke the biggest news of his life and he couldn’t be happy anymore. He proclaimed in front of the world that her wife, Renee Paquette aka Renee Young is pregnant. Yes, our beloved pro-wrestler is soon going to be a dad.

It was during a promo addressing Kenny Omega when Moxley brought out the news in front of the world. Moxley who is awaiting an AEW World Title match, said, “I have a pregnant wife at home”. Tony Khan, who is a CEO of the wrestling brand, too confirmed the news by sharing a congratulatory post for Moxley and her wife.

Tony wrote, “Congratulations @ReneePaquette and @JonMoxley!! That’s the best news we’ve ever broken on #AEWDynamite”. Renee Paquette replied to the post by saying thanks.

Another big news coming in from Jon Moxley and family’s side is, Renee Paquette has announced her podcast series. She revealed about it on Instagram. Quirkily titled as ‘Oral Sessions’, the podcast series will premiere on 24th November.

For the unversed, Renee took an exit from WWE in August. She fetched huge fame there as a presenter.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Moxley aka Dean Ambrose took a dig on WWE during an interview with Sporting News. He addressed the outlier in the pro-wrestling industry.

He said, “It makes me think of WWE. It makes me think of standard: Guy comes out on the ramp to start the show, cuts a promo, another guy comes out on the ramp, his music hits, he cuts another promo, then the authority figure’s music hits, then they come out, they make the main event for tonight, and the standard guys standing in a ring, talking on mics, having run-in finishes. It brings to mind just the standard, same-old formula of TV wrestling. But it can also be, sports entertainment could be like MJF and Jericho singing a song and dance, that’s entertainment.”

“I think the aberration now when you look at all of the world of pro wrestling as a whole, the one who’s different and the outlier, and does everything differently in its own way and treats the fans in its own way and has their own buzzwords,” Moxley added.

