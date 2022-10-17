Jonathan David Good aka Jon Moxley is enjoying the time of his life. Ever since he left WWE, he’s been happily associated with AEW. He even signed a multiyear deal recently with Tony Khan’s brand, making it clear that he isn’t leaving the company anytime soon. It has just left many surprised considering the lucrative offer he could have bagged with his ex-company. Keep reading to know more.

Jon worked with WWE for 8-9 years. During this period, he gained immense popularity as Dean Ambrose. Be it being a part of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins or after separating from the faction, Dean managed to shine through his work. He left the company in 2019 as he was frustrated with the way Vince McMahon had control over everything.

When Triple H took over as the boss of WWE, many thought Jon Moxley would re-sign with his ex-company. However, that is not happening, at least for years from now. Reportedly, Jon has signed a new contract with AEW for 5 years and he did it so secretly that he is believed to be losing a fat paycheck, which he would have received from his ex-company.

Talking on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared how Jon Moxley dodged the biggest bidding war between AEW and WWE. He said, “Legally, he could have probably gotten in excess of $4.5 million annually from WWE and caused the biggest bidding war up to this point in wrestling history because taking Moxley, who literally could start on television immediately, would be the biggest coup Paul Levesque (Triple H) could make in the wrestling war, even bigger than the signing of Cody Rhodes as far as helping WWE and hurting AEW.”

It’s clear that Jon Moxley decided to go with creative freedom rather than taking home a hefty salary!

