In what can be called shocking news, American television personality and professional wrestler Sara Lee died at the age of 30. The news was confirmed by her mother Terri Lee. Her death comes as a shock to the wrestling world. Tributes condoling her death have poured in.

Professional wrestler Sara is best known for her time in the American promotion WWE between 2015 and 2016. She was the winner of the sixth season of the WWE competition Tough Enough. Due to this she also earned one year contract with WWE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to CNN, Sara Lee’s mother took to her social media and shared a statement confirming the professional wrestler’s death. She wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”WWE’s Vince McMahon Copied Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Character Jack Sparrow? Former Legend William Regal Reacts “…That Was A Hog”

Sara was married to former WWE wrestler Westin Blake. They are parents to three children. As condolences started to pour in, WWE wrestler Nikki ASH shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Sara. Nikki wrote, “You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you, Sara.”

You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara. pic.twitter.com/3VvySbd2AH — Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) October 6, 2022

Fellow Wrestler Chelsea Green also extended her heartfelt tribute to Sara Lee’s family. She penned, “No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to Westin Blake and their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, and carefree.”

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

WWE too paid its tribute to the professional wrestler. In the statement, the Professional wrestling company said, “Saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

For more updates on WWE, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Exposes Hollywood’s Racial Stereotypes: “You’re The Taxi Driver, Therapist, Computer Geek… We’re Much More Than That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram