Deepika Padukone has now become a global fashion icon for India, representing her on various prestigious international platforms. The Gehraiyaan actress happens to be the first Indian ambassador for French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. She’s currently in Paris attending LV’s event and amid the same, DP opened up in an interview about facing racism in the West and how actors in Hollywood complimented her for her English. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Deepika happens to be one of the most popular Bollywood actresses on social media with over 69 million followers on Instagram. Not just that, she also happens to have some of the most terrific luxury brands in her kitty including LV, Adidas, Levi’s and now Cartier. And no wonder, DP has created her own brand value overseas and has done some incredible work over the years in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with BOF, Deepika Padukone opened up on facing stereotype racism in Hollywood and said, “You are the scientist. You are the computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in.”

In fact, Deepika Padukone also shared an anecdote about an English actor who complimented her for her English at one of the Vanity Fair parties and said, “I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?’”

In the past also, various celebrities across the world have spoken about racism in Hollywood and how outsiders are treated.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone sharing her side of the story while exposing Hollywood’s racial stereotypes? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Adipurush Teaser Reviewed By Mukesh Khanna & ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia, Former Says “600-900 Crore Bhar Dijiye… Film Nahi Chalegi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram