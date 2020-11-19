It has been for years that we are hearing the speculations of a Batman Beyond film in works. When Michael Keaton recently entered The Flash, the buzz around the Beyond project intensified and the possibility looked seemingly more. Adding to the already awaited fire is the gossip today. If the reports are to go by, Warner Bros. May have found their cape crusader for the Batman Beyond, and it is none other than Little Woman actor Timothée Chalamet. Read on to know everything you want to about this exciting update.

We aren’t kidding, speculations are strong, and the birdie is confident about the buzz. Warner Bros has not left hope on The Batman Beyond project; instead, they are very much up for it. The studio is certainly looking after the production of various Batman films.

Batman Beyond has been waiting for years to get a live-action feature film. As per We Got This Covered, tipster Mikey Sutton has now made a big revelation. Sutton claims that not only the studio is still serious about the film, they want Timothée Chalamet to wear the Batsuit and be their Terry McGinnis aka Batman. It is the actor’s fan following and amazing body of work that has brought him attention. Apart from which, Chalamet is also a part of another Warner Bros project. The actor will be seen in Dune alongside Zendaya.

Timothée Chalamet has already expressed his wish of working in a Batman movie in the past. The actor has been speculated to be a part of many big-budget vehicles, this one is an addition to the same. Meanwhile, the studio is contemplating if Batman Beyond will be a feature film or an HBO Max series. The chances of an order for a series are quite high.

Talking about Dune, that has already faced many delays is finally releasing in October 2021. The film is one of the most awaited projects globally.

What are your thoughts on Timothée Chalamet playing the cape crusader? Let us know in the comments section below.

