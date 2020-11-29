Things haven’t been going well for Johnny Depp since the past few days. The actor lost the legal battle against The Sun who had called him a wife-beater in one of their articles 2 years ago. The actor was called with this label after Amber Heard’s domestic violence accusations. After he lost the case, Warner Bros asked the actor to step down from Fantastic Beasts 3 and the overall franchise as Gellert Grindelwald.

A lot of Depp supporters are angry at WB for firing him and not doing the same with Amber Heard. However, that’s not happening. Amid all this, the Pirates of The Caribbean actor is receiving some support from other brands. One of them is Dior.

As reported by Movieweb, Dior refuses to drop Johnny Depp as their brand face. In fact, the actor appeared in their latest ad for Sauvage Cologne in the United Kingdom for The Great British Blake Off. This was proof that he is still the face of the band. The report mentioned that Black Mass actor is paid $3 million – $5 million for the same.

After learning that Dior hasn’t fired Depp like Warner Bros, his fans took to their Twitter page and lauded them. One person wrote, “Johnny Depp is still the face of Sauvage, because Dior aren’t idiots. Be like Dior <3

#JohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp”.

Another tweeted, “Dior Sauvage, as Fragrance of the year, is a VERY well deserved award! 🖤 It has such a GREAT scent, they absolutely nailed it.

Oh and by the way. Johnny Depp as the perfume’s face? FABULOUS, MARVELOUS advertising. Kudos to @Dior. This is how a confident company handles things.”

Read the tweets below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Depp fans slammed Warner Bros for replacing him with Mads Mikkelsen. They shared how they will boycott Fantastic Beasts 3. The film also stars Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

What do you have to say about Dior still keeping him the face? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

