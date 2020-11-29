A few days ago, Matthew Perry confirmed that he got engaged to his ladylove, Molly Hurwitz. The Friends actor has been dating the gorgeous lady for 2 years. For a long time, Perry kept his relationship with Molly hidden. However, in February 2020, he wished her Valentine’s Day and confirmed that he isn’t single.

Remember, in Friends, how Matthew’s character Chandler has to win Monica’s (Courteney Cox) parents’ heart when they were dating? When he impressed them after the confusion got clear, they trusted him more than their daughter and elder son Ross (David Schwimmer). Well, it looks like in real life too, the actor left a great impression in his fiancee’s parents.

As reported by The Sun, a source (a family member) close to Molly Hurwitz shared how her parents reacted to her engagement with Matthew Perry. When asked if the Friends actor asked her dad for Molly’s hand for married, the person revealed, “He did, it was very sweet and traditional, everything a father would have wanted.”

About Molly’s mom’s opinion of Matthew Perry, the source mentioned, “Her mother has met him and spent time with him, and so has Larry, they are both over the moon. They are very well-suited and very happy together, we couldn’t be more pleased, we’re ecstatic.”

The rest of the family is hoping to meet the Friends actor soon. But the family member is not revealing where and when and how the actor popped the question to his girlfriend. They further revealed, “I’ve spoken to him many times on the phone, but in the age of COVID it’s hard to meet anybody at the moment. They have been dating for over two years. As long as she’s happy, we’re happy.”

When asked if the family members are fans of Perry’s popular show Friends where he played Chandler, they said, “I’m not much of a TV watcher, but I knew who he was.”

Well, things have worked out quite well for the actor!

Meanwhile, earlier, confirming his engagement, our beloved Chandler had said that he happened to be dating the greatest woman on the planet. Now we can’t wait to know when the duo plans to get married!

