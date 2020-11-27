For FRIENDS fans, one of the most memorable sequences from the should have to be the one in which David Schwimmer’s Ross messes up for good. Yes, he had messed up a zillion times in the show, but that one particular scene in which he fumbles, and takes Rachel’s name instead of Emily has to be the highlight of the show.

There’s a very interesting ‘behind the scene’ story behind this scene (pun intended!). The writers didn’t plan to do this scene the way we remember it as. In fact, the scene’s inspiration indeed came from David Schwimmer’s Ross fumbling in a totally different scene.

For those who still can’t get which scene we’re talking about, this is the one:

“I, Ross.”

“I, Ross.”

“Take thee, Emily.”

“Take thee, Rachel.”

Watch the scene here:

Writer Greg Malins on The Story Behind, revealed, “His line was to come in and say, ‘Emily, the cab is downstairs waiting,’ something like that. And he walked in and said, uh, ‘Rachel, the cab is downstairs… Oh, BLEEP.’ And I remember, I was standing next to David Crane, and I said, ‘That’s, that’s it.”

Watch the video here:

On the other hand, FRIENDS fans are waiting for the reunion to happen since forever now. Recently, Jennifer Aniston promised that the delay gave the cast and crew time to make the experience even more special for fans.

“It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed,” Aniston, who plays the popular Rachel Green in the show, told deadline.com.

She added: “Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”

The shooting for the reunion special of FRIENDS was set to begin in mid-March but was later pushed to May owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

