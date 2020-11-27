It is the best time of the year again. It is time for Thanksgiving! Well, this is going to be a great Thanksgiving for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. The rapper has decided to spend this time of the year with his ex-wife and daughter Stormi Webber.

Travis is apparently making Kylie and Stormi his priority this festive season. And we cannot stop gushing about this.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Travis Scott had sponsored the inaugural Cactus Jack Foundation Turkey Drive-in his hometown of Houston on Wednesday, November 25. However, he was noticeably absent from the festivities. Instead of travelling home to Houston, he is spending the holiday with Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webber in Palm Springs.

“Travis Scott hosted a Thanksgiving fundraiser in Houston yesterday, but he wasn’t there in person,” said the source. “He stayed in California to celebrate the holiday with Stormi and Kylie. He usually goes home to Houston for Thanksgiving, but this year he didn’t, he stayed to be with Stormi and Kylie. They’re in Palm Springs with Kylie’s family.”

This cosy reunion between the former couple comes as no surprise as previously reported; the co-parents have been planning to spend this holiday season together for a while. “Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays with Stormi together,” a source previously told the portal. “They get along great and talk multiple times a day, and although they’re not a couple, they are completely on the same page when it comes to their daughter and respecting one another.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been spending a lot of time together in recent months, causing fans to questions their real status. And Travis did nothing to silence rumours that they’re secretly back together when he left a very complimentary comment on her Instagram page.

Apart from this, the constant flirting on Social Media between the ex-couple also keeps rising hopes of many. Will this Thanksgiving bring in a piece of good news for the fans?

