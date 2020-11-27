Thanksgiving 2020 arrived on November 26, and some of our favourite celebrities gathered to express gratitude and love with those they hold dear. While this year’s Thanksgiving may be a bit different, some stars like Robert Downey Jr, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Aniston and many others celebrated the day with plenty of food, love and gratitude.

Advertisement

Even though the year 2020 has been rough, there’s still plenty to be thankful for and, since that’s at the heart of what all the people in the United States are celebrating today. It’s worth modifying, downsizing and social distancing to engage in annual giving thanks traditions.

Advertisement

Now several Hollywood celebs have been taking to Instagram to share photos from their celebrations, and to reveal what they’re grateful for this year. So here are some of the best celebrity Instagram and Twitter posts for Thanksgiving 2020.

John Legend

John Legend shared a sweet photo of wife Chrissy Teigen and their kids Luna and Miles, on Thanksgiving. He captioned the family photo and wrote, “So so grateful for these three. Happy Thanksgiving!” John’s sweet photo comes a day after his wife and model Chrissy tweeted that she has been in “a grief depression hole” since losing her third child, Jack, in September. 2020.

Robert Downey Jr.

The Sherlock Holmes actor also shared a glimpse from one of his movies in a post in which he is seen binging on a turkey. Alongside the short clip, he wrote, “Not your usual Thanxgiving, but grateful nonetheless. Stay safe, all.. Better daze ahead!!! #HappyThanksgiving.”

Justin Bieber

Even though the Canadian pop star Justin celebrated his Thanksgiving in October, he still delivered a message on Nov. 26 to all the Americans celebrating. He simply wrote, “Thankful. Grateful. Blessed.”

Thankful. Grateful. Blessed — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 26, 2020

Jennifer Aniston

FRIENDS alum Jennifer Aniston also celebrated Thanksgiving with Lord Chesterfield, a rescue dog she had adopted in early October. Sharing a few pictures of herself with the puppy, she wrote, “We’re grateful.” Aniston is also the caretaker of a Schnauzer mix named Clyde and a white Pitbull named Sophie.

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star celebrated Thanksgiving “from the top of the Alps” this time. She also shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.”

Victoria Beckham

Former Spice Girls member shared a photoshopped picture of her family, David Beckham, and their four kids – Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today, from our family to yours! Together in spirit (and this picture) even though we can’t be together in person this year. We’re so grateful for all our amazing memories made in the USA and can’t wait to visit again (hopefully) very soon. Kisses from us.”

Hugh Jackman

The Logan actor also gave a Thanksgiving cheer with a nice message and a little dance. On Twitter, he wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to every single one of you. Truly, I am grateful to have your support, comments, humor, advice, quips rebukes… All of it. I’m a big believer in community and whilst we are not physically together, I hope this group can grow stronger in the year to come. Hold each other close, even if this year i’s only in ‘spirit.’”

The Australian actor also took to Instagram to show off a little tap dancing in honour of the holiday. Watch the video below:

Ellen DeGeneres

The 62-year-old comedian and TV show host also shared a photo of herself with her partner Portia de Rossi and captioned it, “Happy Thanksgiving everyone from me and Portia.”

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool actor also shared two pictures on Instagram stories for Thanksgiving.

Must Read: FRIENDS’ Matthew Perry Confirms Engagement With Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz – All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube