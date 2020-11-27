Chandler found his Monica by the end of FRIENDS. But fans often kept wondering about when Matthew Perry will tie the knot in real life. Well, it seems all our wishes have been granted (partially as of now). The actor has confirmed his engagement with girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Matthew and Molly have been dating for over 2 years now. While the actor has kept his relationship under the wraps for long, it was the girlfriend who shared details last February. In an Instagram post for Valentine’s Day, Hurwitz had written, “The second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite.”

Earlier in May, it was reported that Matthew Perry and girlfriend Molly Hurwitz have called it quits. Just not that, rumours were rife that the FRIENDS star is giving another chance to love and has joined online dating apps. Now it seems none of it was really true.

Albeit, the good thing is that Matthew Perry is finally engaged and the actor has himself confirmed the news. In a conversation with People, our on-screen Chandler Bing said, “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

Molly Huritz works as a literary manager by profession.

We’re glad that Matthew has finally found the love of his life and can now proudly scream ‘I’ll be there for you, cuz you’re there for me too…”

Meanwhile, FRIENDS fans have been awaiting a reunion since long now. It was officially confirmed that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow along with Matthew Perry will be reuniting to treat fans. However, the coronavirus pandemic messed all the plans.

David Schwimmer who spoke about it during The Jimmy Fallon Show, too confirmed that the members will be reuniting once the environment was all safe. We hope the pandemic goes away really soon!

