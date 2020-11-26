After the success of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show, the team is all set to come back with season 2. The shooting of the show was set to start earlier this year but got postponed due to pandemic. But it is back on floors now and none other than Aniston herself took to Instagram stories and shared a selfie from the sets.

Jennifer Aniston shared a selfie in which the primary focus is on her cute pet Clyde. The actress captioned the pic as “I see you Clyde” and tagged The Morning Show’s official Instagram account. But one thing about the picture which has intrigued almost all of her fans is the mystery man in the pic. Just like Jennifer herself, we can’t see the face of the guy in the picture but it has left everyone guessing.

Who do you think is the guy taking a nap behind Jennifer Aniston in her selfie?

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist recently revealed that Jen is one of the kindest people she ever met and said that when she thinks of her she thinks of love and family.

During a recent interaction with HELLO! for World Kindness Day, Jennifer Aniston’s makeup artist, Angela Levin revealed that The Morning Show actress is one of the kindest people she knows. She said, “When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love and family. She has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time.”

Angela went on to reveal a nickname she and quite a few other women refer Jennifer Aniston by. She said, “We call each other Mamma, not just us two but all the amazing women around her do. And in a sense that sums it up – we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever. Truly unique and one of a kind.”

Now that’s lovely. Isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to Jennifer Aniston.

