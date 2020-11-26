Currently, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are shooting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3: The shooting is taking place in Atlanta and began last month. The actors had teased fans and built excitement for the threequel by sharing pics and videos on their social media pages.

Advertisement

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, we saw the trouble Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) created for Peter Parker in the mid-credits scene. It will severely affect his identity and relationship with MJ. But what about Jacob Batalon aka Ned Leeds? Well, looks like MCU has something major planned for him too.

Advertisement

As reported by The Direct Sony Pictures, the Spider-Man 3 makers are looking for a Filipina actress who is between the age group of 50-80. She will have a small role in the film. In the outlet, it was mentioned that she will be a relative of Jacob’s character Ned. It looks like the makers will focus on his background for the threequel.

That’s not it for Tom Holland aka Peter Parker fans. Insider Daniel Ritchman has a scoop about the old Spidey’s being a part of Spider-Man 3. For the past few weeks, reports stated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might make an entry in MCU. However, Daniel revealed that there will be multiple villains for sure, but the former Spidey’s won’t have much screen time as fans are expecting.

In his tweet, Daniel wrote, “Spider-Man 3 will have multiple villains but not sure if the other Spideys will have as much screen time as people hope for. Guess we’ll see.”

Read the tweet below:

Spider-Man 3 will have multiple villains but not sure if the other Spideys will have as much screen time as people hope for. Guess we’ll see — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) November 25, 2020

Well, now all we have to do is wait for the film or at least the trailer of Spider-Man 3 to come out. Along with Jacob Batalon’s story and former Peter Parkers angle, reports stated that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will have a special appearance too. Also, The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Electro, played by Jamie Foxx will be one of the villains.

These are way too many speculations about a single movie. Let wait and watch what the Marvel Studios really have in store for us for Spider-Man 3.

Must Read: Peninsula Filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho Is Enthralled By Radhika Apte’s Ghoul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube