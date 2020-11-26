The Players Club fame LisaRaye McCoy has been making headline for a comment she made on Halle Berry’s alleged s*xual performance. And now, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress has commented on the same, and it’s quite sassy.

For those who do not know, LisaRaye claimed that Halle is ‘bad in bed.’ The Catwoman has now taken to social media and decided to laugh it off.

Tagging LisaRaye McCoy, Halle Berry tweeted her response. She wrote, “Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know.”

Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know. 😂 https://t.co/ozoUtmFEH3 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2020

Her tweet has received over 1K comments with fans supporting and praising Halle Berry for her response. One of the users wrote, “Yeah, it’s crazy that woman would go another woman about her actions in bed with a man that isn’t hers. Maybe worry about what’s happening in your own.” Another wrote, “Let them know Halle!! Lisa Raye is just mad her only known role was The Players Club; 20 years ago. She’s so tacky and uncouth. That’s why she never became a star.”

Some other comments on Halle Berry tweets read as, “No choice but to stan this response and halle.” “Good or bad, Halle knows there are men that will line up down the block, around the block and run the US like Forrest Gump just to get an audience with her…,” Another used replied, “LisaRaye out of pocket for this one.”

A while ago, LisaRaye McCoy offered a clarification over her comments on Halle Berry’s sexual performance. She said, “That disturbed me because Halle is beautiful, I don’t have a problem with Halle, I love Halle, Halle is breaking barriers for all of us, you know what I mean? So that is absolutely a no no.”

She further added, “However I absolutely heard that I remember when ‘Monster’s Ball’, her love scene, and they were trying to say that, that’s how she is in bed, and it was like, ‘No it’s a movie guys, what are you talking about?’ Then they came out with the whole Wesley Snipes thing, who was that that hit her in the ear, or something, like she didn’t have good relationships, and I was like, ‘Chile we all done broke up with somebody that we ain’t with now.’ So s**t we all tryna be with somebody gotta go through a lot of folks to get to that one.”

