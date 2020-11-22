We already told you that yesterday the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s residence. Later, the two stars were summoned by the NCB for interrogation. In the evening, news emerged that the NCB has arrested Bharti, while Haarsh is being probed. But now we hear that even Harsh has been arrested.
As per the reports, a few grams of Ganja was recovered from their residence and office. As the news of Bharti’s arrest made it to the headlines, an old tweet of hers about drugs has gone viral. Continue reading further to know more.
On social media, a tweet of Bharti Singh from the year 2015 has resurfaced. She had tweeted, “Please stop taking drugs it is harmful to your health.” A netizen shared the screenshot of the viral tweet and wrote, “5 years ago #BhartiSingh used to give gyaan on drugs.” Another one wrote, “This tweet didn’t age well. #BhartiSingh” while sharing the comedian’s tweet.
A netizen laughed over Bharti Singh’s tweet and wrote, “This tweet proves that #BhartiSingh is truly a comedian. Mast joke mara rey.” Check out the tweets below:
5 years ago #BhartiSingh used to give gyaan on drugs 😂 pic.twitter.com/OpoiNgzQMJ
— प्रवीण चौहान 🚩 40k (@YamrajFromHell) November 21, 2020
This tweet proves that #BhartiSingh is truly a comedian 🤣🤣🤣
Mast joke mara rey…..#CBIFastTrackSSRCase pic.twitter.com/dY0830FByj
— ⚡️NAINIKA⚡️(SSRF) (@Nainika_19) November 21, 2020
This tweet did not age well.#BhartiSingh pic.twitter.com/iI6o2UIwfW
— Vaidehi In Exile 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@dharmicverangna) November 21, 2020
Ye tweet bhi maal fuk ke kiya tha
kya 🤣🤣
#BhartiSingh
#drugscase
#drugs pic.twitter.com/VX0CELwYDp
— @tul (@Atulecr) November 21, 2020
Nahi bro vo bas bata rahi thi ki aap mat lo me le rahi hu karke…😂
— Pravin P (@PravinP12248895) November 21, 2020
Well, if you guys remember, a few days back the team of The Kapil Sharma Show mocked Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. And, after Bharti and Harsh’s arrest now netizens are calling it Karma. Check out some of the tweets below:
THE entire crew of The Kapil Show including #BhartiSingh mocked Arnab Goswami , Pradip Bhandari , NCB after #RheaChakraborty arrest .
Now the entire world is laughing on them
Karma !
— Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) November 21, 2020
Earlier
Just somedays ago these people were very efficiently mocking @republic media network, Arnab Goswami and Sushant Singh Rajput.
Now after the outcome of #BhartiSingh's drug Nexus we can understand why they are too much interested to defame our movement#CBIFastTrackSSRCase pic.twitter.com/enS4sHdatn
— 💫🦋💥Debleena (SSRF)💓 (@itsdeleena) November 21, 2020
They trolled #arnab and @pradip103 Now NCB raids #BhartiSingh residence. pic.twitter.com/Hr0Voe05wF
— Vaibhav (@vp7781) November 21, 2020
They trolled #Arnab now @narcoticsbureau is trolling them.!!🤣🤣🤣
Much deserved.!!#BhartiSingh
Clean the gutterwood.!!! pic.twitter.com/Wy7b27NoT5
— sunshine shah (@sunshineshah) November 21, 2020
As per news agency ANI, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have accepted doing drugs. A tweet by the news agency over Bharti’s arrest read, “NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiyaa is underway: NCB”
