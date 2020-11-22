We already told you that yesterday the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s residence. Later, the two stars were summoned by the NCB for interrogation. In the evening, news emerged that the NCB has arrested Bharti, while Haarsh is being probed. But now we hear that even Harsh has been arrested.

As per the reports, a few grams of Ganja was recovered from their residence and office. As the news of Bharti’s arrest made it to the headlines, an old tweet of hers about drugs has gone viral. Continue reading further to know more.

On social media, a tweet of Bharti Singh from the year 2015 has resurfaced. She had tweeted, “Please stop taking drugs it is harmful to your health.” A netizen shared the screenshot of the viral tweet and wrote, “5 years ago #BhartiSingh used to give gyaan on drugs.” Another one wrote, “This tweet didn’t age well. #BhartiSingh” while sharing the comedian’s tweet.

A netizen laughed over Bharti Singh’s tweet and wrote, “This tweet proves that #BhartiSingh is truly a comedian. Mast joke mara rey.” Check out the tweets below:

Well, if you guys remember, a few days back the team of The Kapil Sharma Show mocked Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. And, after Bharti and Harsh’s arrest now netizens are calling it Karma. Check out some of the tweets below:

As per news agency ANI, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have accepted doing drugs. A tweet by the news agency over Bharti’s arrest read, “NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiyaa is underway: NCB”

