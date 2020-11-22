Zaira Wasim had quit Bollywood last year in July. The 20-year-old has been a part of several films like Dangal, Secret Superstar and The Sky is Pink. In every movie, she had received great reviews for her acting. However, she doesn’t want to be addressed as an actress anymore. Now, Wasim has put forward an important request to fan pages.

As she doesn’t want to be called as an actress, she is not pleased with her pictures being on the internet or social media either. Zaira took to her Instagram page asked people to take down her pics. The first image of her post reads, “Dear fan-pages, I’m once again asking you to read my message’.

Zaira Wasim’s Instagram post reads, “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Yáll have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. It is because of this care and consideration that y’all have always shown I have a little favour to ask from all of you. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same.”

“It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything. I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation — (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim,” she mentioned.

The caption on her Instagram page reads, “A message I had shared with my fan pages last year. Sharing it again just in case you haven’t read it before :))”.

Check out the post below:

Well, we hope the fan pages have understood her point and taken down the pics and videos. Also, her Instagram post ends with Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian and has ‘Please?’ written on it. That’s a cute way of requesting people, isn’t it?

