Akshay Kumar recently slapped a Rs 500-crore defamation suit against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui, who apparently included his name in the news related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Now, the news is that Siddiqui has sent his reply on the defamation suit filed.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Siddiqui has made to the controversial headlines. He also had been arrested for dragging the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son, minister Aditya Thackeray, in the same case.

Advertisement

Siddiquee is set to take “appropriate legal proceedings” against Akshay Kumar if he doesn’t withdraw the case. He feels the actor is selectively targetting him.

Through his advocate J P Jayswal, Siddiqui replied that the allegations by Akshay Kumar were “false, vexatious and oppressive and is raised with an intent to harass him.”

The reply also added, “The news reported by Siddiqui was already in the public domain, and he (Siddiquee) has placed reliance on other news channels as sources. The damages of Rs 500 crore are absurd and unwarranted and are made with the intent to pressurise Siddiquee.”

On hinting at Akshay Kumar’s interview with Narendra Modi, the reply included, “Akshay Kumar faced severe backlash after interviewing an influential politician, whereby thousands of people have made personal remarks against him on various YouTube videos and websites. Surprisingly, Kumar has not taken any action on the same; however, he has selectively chosen Siddiquee to saddle the blame of defamation.”

Must Read: Kapil Dev Was Initially Scared Of Ranveer Singh Portraying His Role In ’83

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube