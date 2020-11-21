Actor Ali Haji has worked in several movies as a child actor. From Fanaa to Partner, he has shared screen space with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as well. Last year, Ali was seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. It is cited as one of the best films of 2019.

Advertisement

Currently, Ali is excited to release his new short film titled, #Goals. The short film focuses on toxic relationships and how it affects people. Koimoi spoke to Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 co-star Ali Haji about mental health issues and asked him if he has ever been in a toxic relationship.

Advertisement

When asked if he has dealt with anything that has left him upset for days or anxious, Ali Haji revealed that he has anxiety issues. Due to anxiety, he even lost out on several ads. The Fanaa actor shared, “I’m an extremely anxious person. I chew up on my nails so horribly that I have lost out on ads in my life because I wasn’t the perfect hand model. There have been certain ads where it was my face and another child’s hands for a certain products.”

Ali Haji added, “I have been an anxious person and I still am. It is not a taboo. I feel like I have grown to adapt it and channelise it in my stories. There is a certain restlessness about me that I always try to put into my films.”

About toxic relationships, the #Goals director revealed, “When it comes to toxic relationships, we all have had phases of our lives where we have been a little foolish and learning more about ourselves. I could say that I had an experience that wasn’t the best for me. But I’ve only grown from it. That gives me enough context to make a film like this.”

Meanwhile, about his short film #Goals, Ali Haji earlier tole Koimoi, “I wanted a film that contrasts and highlights the beauty that you see on Instagram & the ugliness within the people themselves. It’s basically about that irony. It is about a couple who is considered perfect & ideal because of how good they look together. But when they go back home, their insecurities, fears & their baggages can be toxic.”

Must Read: Torbaaz Trailer OUT! Sanjay Dutt’s Journey Of Redemption Involving Cricket & Terrorism

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube